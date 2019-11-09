Manafort's former son-in-law sentenced for multiple scams

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2017 file photo, Actor Dustin Hoffman poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Meyerowitz Stories' during the London Film Festival in London. Paul Manafort's former son-in-law has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for pulling a series of schemes totaling more than $13 million, including one that bilked $3 million from actor Dustin Hoffman. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ordered Jeffrey Yohai to pay $6.7 million in restitution on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 for the schemes, some of which were carried out while he was released on bond for similar crimes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)