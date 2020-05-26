JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon her arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', in London. JK Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain children and families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Harry Potter” author said Tuesday May 26, 2020, that she wrote the fairy tale for her children as a bedtime story over a decade ago. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)