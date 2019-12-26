German opera singer, conductor Schreier dies at 84

FILE - In this March 8, 1974 file photo, Mozart's "Cos' fan tutte" is performed by Gundula Janowitz, Brigitte Fassbaender, Hermann Prey, Peter Schreier and Rolando Panerei at Salzburg Festival Week in Salzburg, Austria. German opera singer and conductor Peter Schreier has died in Dresden, Germany, the dpa news agency announced Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 citing his longtime secretary. Schreier was in demand on opera stages all over the world and performed at the Berlin State Opera in his native East Germany. (AP Photo, file)