Rip Torn of 'Larry Sanders Show,' 'Men in Black,' dies at 88

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1995, file photo, actor Rip Torn gives a thumbs-up to photographers after winning for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show," at the 16th annual CableACE Awards ceremony, in Los Angeles. Award-winning television, film and theater actor Torn has died at the age of 88, his publicist announced Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield, File)