National Geographic aims to solve Amelia Earhart mystery

FILE - In this June 26, 1928, file photo, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England, Britain, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales. Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, and a National Geographic expedition will search for Earhart's plane in August 2019 near a Pacific Ocean atoll named Nikumaroro, part of the Phoenix Islands. (AP Photo, File)