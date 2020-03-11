NewsAlert: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson say they tested positive for COVID-19 NewsAlert: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson have COVID-19 Mar 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK - American actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announce they have tested positive for the new coronavirus.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags International Entertainment Health Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Positive Actor New York Coronavirus Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles‘Disneyland for adults’ underway near OliverGood Samaritan dragged 2 blocks by vehicleConsultant validates SD 67 financial concernsTwo-car collision closes northbound trafficLETTERS: Retired teacher and former school-board candidate Terry Green on the financial crisisCanadian Country star returns to PentictonMajor facelift planned for nuisance buildingSD 67 hires new superintendentLocal headed for prestigious summer programRock crusher permitted on Evergreen Drive Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Upcoming Events Mar 19 Spring Break Pottery Camp Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 19 Spring Break Pottery Camp Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 19 The Spring Thing Thu, Mar 19, 2020 Mar 20 French conversation Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Spring Break Pottery Camp Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 Spring Break Pottery Camp Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Mar 20 The Spring Thing Fri, Mar 20, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News NBA suspends season until further notice, over coronavirus Eric Martel leaving Hydro-Quebec to become president, CEO of Bombardier Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims Cayden Primeau earns fourth shutout of season, Rocket blank Senators 3-0 Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days QMJHL Roundup: Lavoie leads Sagueneens over Drakkar for sixth straight win