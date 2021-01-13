Activists slam 'sham trial' of Cambodia opposition members

Prum Chenda, center, wife of a jailed former opposition activist, is stopped by security personnel as she tries to reach the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The trial of more than 60 critics and opponents of the Cambodian government charged with treason and other offenses for taking part in nonviolent political activities resumed Thursday, with rights advocates skeptical that justice is being served. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)