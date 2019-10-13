South Korean Justice Minister offers to resign amid scandal

Pro-government supporters hold signs with pictures of Justice Minister Cho Kuk, before a rally supporting Cho in front of Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tens of thousands of government supporters gathered in South Korea's capital for the fourth straight Saturday to show their support for President Moon Jae-in's justice minister, who is enmeshed in an explosive political scandal that has polarized the nation. The letters read "Reform the Prosecution" and "Protect Cho Kuk". (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)