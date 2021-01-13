Sarah, Duchess of York, to publish debut historical romance

FILE - In this Monday, March 7, 2016 file photo, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, salutes during a press event, in Mexico City. Ferguson has landed a book deal for her debut novel for adults, a historical romance fictionalizing the life and loves of her great-great-great aunt. In a promotional video posted on her Twitter account Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the former Sarah Ferguson said the novel is set in the Victorian era and is “about daring to follow your heart against the odds.” (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)