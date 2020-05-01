Anderson Cooper is a father; gives infant son a special name

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Anderson Cooper attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he didn't believe would ever happen. Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening, April 30, 2020, on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after his father who died when Cooper was 10. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP, File)