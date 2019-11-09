Woody Allen and Amazon end legal battle

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 2, 2019 file photo, director Woody Allen attends a press conference at La Scala opera house, in Milan, Italy. The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his contract without ever releasing a completed film, "A Rainy Day in New York." Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her, breached the deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement. In papers filed Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in U.S. District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed that the case should be dismissed without prejudice. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)