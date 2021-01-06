Neil Young becomes latest artist to sell stake in his songs

FILE - In this May 25, 2019, file photo, Neil Young performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. Young has become the latest artist to strike gold with his song catalog. The Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a British investment company, announced that it had acquired a 50 percent stake in Young's catalog of some 1,180 songs that include "Heart of Gold," "Rockin’ in the Free World" and "Cinnamon Girl." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)