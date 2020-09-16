No public at Dutch Saint Nicholas party due to coronavirus

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 file photo, Sinterklaas, or Saint Nicholas, arrives in Dokkum, northern Netherlands. The annual nationally televised arrival in the Netherlands of Saint Nicholas, known locally as Sinterklaas, will happen without public this year because of concerns about the coronavirus, the broadcaster that organizes the event announced Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)