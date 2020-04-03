At Madrid field hospital, staff seeks to provide human touch

CAPTION CORRECTS THE DATE - In this photo taken on Thursday, April 2, 2020, doctors work at a temporary field hospital set in Ifema convention and exhibition in Madrid, Spain. Most of the 1,850 patients brought to the Ifema field hospital are not in serious conditions. In fact, 800 had been discharged by Thursday, although six had died since doors opened 12 days ago. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)