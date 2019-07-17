Trump vs. Dems: 'Racist,' 'socialist' lines drawn for 2020

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., speaks to reporters ahead of a vote ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to condemn what she called "racist comments" by President Donald Trump directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. GOP leaders dismissed the criticism of President Trump, calling it "politics" and "one more chance to go after our President" by the Democrats. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)