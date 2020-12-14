Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals

Plywood mural boards are lined up at a warehouse, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Minneapolis ready for volunteers to help organize them. Leesa Kelly, left background, and Kenda Zellner-Smith, right in yellow, formed the Save the Boards to Memorialize the Movement to preserve the painted expressions and pain born of outrage after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)