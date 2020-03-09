Cruise docks at Florida port after virus test clears crew

The Regal Princess Cruise ship is seen at sea about 5 miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sunday, March 8, 2020. The cruise ship was being held off the coast of Florida Sunday as the ship waits for test results on whether two crew members have contracted the new coronavirus. The crew members in question had transferred from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California where nearly two dozen on board have tested positive for the virus, including multiple crew members. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)