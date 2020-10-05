Poll: Many Americans blame virus crisis on US government

The White House is seen in the background as sign of the National COVID-19 Remembrance, event at The Ellipse outside of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. More Americans blame the U.S. government than foreign powers for the coronavirus crisis in United States, rejecting the Trump administration‚Äôs contention that China is most at fault for the spread of the disease. That's according to a new poll by The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)