Meghan urges men to honour the women in their lives

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is greeted by pupils at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, Essex, in eastern London, during a surprise visit to celebrate International Women's Day, Friday, March 6, 2020. Meghan visited the school, addressing pupils in an assembly ahead of the worldwide celebration of women's achievements on Sunday. While school staff had told pupils a special guest would be at Friday's assembly, they deflected rumors that it would be Meghan and most of the students were visibly taken by surprise when she arrived. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)