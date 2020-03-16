Brazil’s biggest favela seeks foreigner ban on virus fears

A hairdresser waits for customers at his shop in the the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, March 16, 2020. Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, nations have begun imposing travel restrictions and closing their borders to contain the pandemic's spread. The latest attempt to impose controls is a smaller territory: the hillside slum of Rocinha in Rio de Janeiro. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)