Motown founder Berry Gordy donates $4M to museum expansion

FILE- This June 9, 2019, file photo, shows the exterior of the Motown Museum in Detroit. Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr., is giving $4 million toward a project to expand a museum housed in the Detroit building where he built his music empire. Motown Museum announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that Gordy's gift is the largest individual donation to the project. It coincides with Motown's 60th anniversary. (AP Photo/Roger Schneider, File)