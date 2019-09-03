Tribute concert of Avicii's music to benefit mental health

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York. A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5, 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden. Proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the musician who killed himself in April 2018. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)