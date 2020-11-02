Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancour

A woman waits to vote, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Miami. Who can vote and which ballots will be counted has become as much of a story this election year as the intense and turbulent race for president. Concerns about Election Day chaos at polling places may be tempered by the record-setting early vote in most of the country, as voters sought ways to safely cast their ballot amid a global pandemic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)