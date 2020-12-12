Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

In this Dec. 10, 2020, photo released by Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County, workers prepare a drone equipped with a flamethrower at a village in Zhong county near Chongqing municipality in southwestern China. The drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in central China in a fiery campaign to eradicate more than 100 wasp nests. (Blue Sky Rescue of Zhong County via AP)