Lawyers: US not investigating Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, Britain's Prince Andrew delivers a speech during the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Attorneys representing Britain’s Prince Andrew have lambasted U.S. justice authorities, Monday June 8, 2020, for what they described as a violation of commitments to confidentiality in their discussions with him about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, FILE)