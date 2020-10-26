Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theatres shut

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, actor Sir Ian McKellen poses for photographers at a photocall for the film "The Good Liar"at a central London hotel. McKellen and Andrew Scott were among acting winners as Britain’s Laurence Olivier Awards celebrated the best of the London stage in bittersweet fashion Sunday night, Oct. 25, 2020 - most U.K. theaters remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)