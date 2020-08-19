Lawsuit: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. raped New York woman in 2013

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, in New York. Gooding is accused of raping a woman twice in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, according to a lawsuit dated Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, but filed publicly Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, that escalates the severity of the growing number of claims against him. Attorney Mark Heller, who represents the 52-year-old actor, said the “alleged event never took place." (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File)