Golden Globes amend eligibility rules due to virus

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2019 file photo shows Golden Globes signage on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Golden Globes will accept movies submissions without a theatrical release for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday. The press association said the eligibility change was temporary and would last from March 15 to April 30, “with this period subject to later review and extension.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)