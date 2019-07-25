Score! Megan Rapinoe book to be published next year

FILE - This July 11, 2019 file photo shows U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe accepting the generation change award at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Penguin Press announced Thursday, July 25, that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will come out in Fall 2020. Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)