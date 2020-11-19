Trump summons Michigan GOP leaders for extraordinary meeting

Wayne County Director of Elections Director Greg Mahar, right, gives the elections report to the Wayne County Board of Canvassers as Wayne County corporation counsel Janet Anderson-Davis, left, listens during a board meeting in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, state officials said Wayne County, Michigan's largest county, cannot revoke its certification of election results after two Republicans who approved Democratic candidate Joe Biden's local landslide wanted to revert to their initial stance of refusing to bless the vote tally. State officials said the certification of the Detroit-area vote will stand. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)