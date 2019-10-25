Kanye West premieres new 'Jesus Is King' film, album

FILE - This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. West has unveiled his “Jesus Is King” IMAX film featuring a gospel choir performing at artist James Turrell’s dramatic Roden Crater in the Arizona desert. West showed the 35-minute film off to fans at an event Wednesday night at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)