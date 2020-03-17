Russian author, political activist Limonov dies at 77

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2012 file photo, Eduard Limonov, long time radical activist, former leader of banned National Bolshevik Party speaks to The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Eduard Limonov, a Russian author known for his poignant and controversial writings and his sharp criticism of the Kremlin, has died at the age of 77. Limonov's death on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 was announced by the Other Russia political group. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)