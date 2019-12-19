Police search for suspect after 1 shot at Oklahoma City mall

Bystanders watch as police clear Penn Square Mall following a shooting Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City. One person was shot at the mall during what police are calling a disturbance involving two people. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man shot another man Thursday during an argument inside an Oklahoma City mall, and police were searching the stores for the suspect while also clearing out shoppers who were still hiding.

Sgt. Kris Gellenbeck said the victim was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the upper body.

Gellenbeck said it wasn't known whether the suspect had left Penn Square Mall. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot Thursday evening.

