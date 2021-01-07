Stunned EU leaders yearn for Biden presidency -- ASAP

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, and European Council President Charles Michel show the signed EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. A last-minute trade deal with the United Kingdom coupled with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the final days of the year produced a sense of success for the 27-nation bloc and brought glimmers of hope to the EU's 450 million residents. (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP, File)