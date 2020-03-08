Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo during an Investiture for Michael McHugo the founder of 'Education for All' with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in Asni Town in Morocco. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are fulfilling their last royal commitment Monday March 9, 2020 when they appear at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. It is the last time they will be seen at work with the entire Windsor clan before they fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)