'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies

FILE - In this April 30, 2012 file photo, actor Ian Holm arrives for the Universal Pictures 100th Anniversary Grand Classics Screening event in London. Holm, the acclaimed British actor whose long career included roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “The Lord of the Rings” has died, his agent said Friday. He was 88. Holm died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family and carer, his agent, Alex Irwin, said in a statement. His illness was Parkinson’s related. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)