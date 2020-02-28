'Boy Next Door' Killer expected to get death for 2 murders

CORRECTS FIRST NAME OF WITNESS TO ASHTON INSTEAD OF AUSTIN - FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo, Michael Gargiulo listens to the testimony of actor Ashton Kutcher during Gargiulo's murder trial at Los Angeles Superior Court. Gargiulo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and an attempted-murder charge stemming from attacks in the Los Angeles area between 2001 and 2008, including the death of Kutcher's former girlfriend, 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin. A judge is expected to give a death sentence Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)