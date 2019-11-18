Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

Police have confirmed that three people have been shot and killed at the Walmart in Duncan.;

 fduckett

DUNCAN, Okla. - Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

Police said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometres) south of Oklahoma City.

