India's winter of discontent: Farmers rise up against Modi

Protesting farmers listen to a speaker as they block a major highway against new farming laws they say will result in exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The busy, nonstop, arterial highways that connect most northern Indian towns to this city of 29 million people, now beat to the rhythm of never-heard-before cries of “Inquilab Zindabad” (“Long live the revolution”). Tens and thousands of farmers, with colorful distinctive turbans and long, flowing beards, have descended upon its borders where they commandeer wide swathes of roads. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)