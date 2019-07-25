New British PM Johnson urges EU to renegotiate Brexit deal

Britain's newly appointed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, holds his first Cabinet meeting, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid and Secretary for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd, right, at Downing Street in London, Thursday July 25, 2019. Johnson held his first Cabinet meeting Thursday as prime minister, pledging to break the Brexit impasse that brought down predecessor Theresa May.(Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)