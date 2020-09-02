US suspends some aid to Ethiopia over dam dispute with Egypt

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center right, walks with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, center-left, after meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Addis Ababa. The State Department said Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 that on the guidance of President Donald Trump the U.S. is suspending some aid to Ethiopia over the "lack of progress" in talks with Egypt and Sudan over a massive, disputed dam project which Egypt has called an existential threat and worries will reduce the country's share of Nile waters. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)