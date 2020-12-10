Canada says 2 citizens held in China have not been tried

FILE - In this file image made from March 28, 2018, video, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 that two Canadians, including Kovrig, held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. (AP Photo, File)