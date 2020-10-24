UN: Nuclear weapons ban treaty to enter into force

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Lahore, Pakistan. The United Nations announced Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 that 50 countries have ratified a U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons triggering its entry into force in 90 days, a move hailed by anti-nuclear activists but strongly opposed by the United States and the other major nuclear powers. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the 50 states and saluted “the instrumental work" of civil society in facilitating negotiations and pushing for ratification, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry, File)