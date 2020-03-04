Jury decides Tavis Smiley must pay PBS in #MeToo dispute

FILE - In this May 29, 2014 file photo, author and talk show host Tavis Smiley speaks at Book Expo America in New York. A jury on Wednesday found that former talk show host Tavis Smiley violated the morals clause of his contract with the Public Broadcasting Service after allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, and must pay his former employer about $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)