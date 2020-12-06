Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, Cuban and foreign scientists and health professionals meet in Havana, Cuba, to evaluate the possibility that pesticides were responsible for symptoms, such as hearing loss and headaches, suffered by U.S. and Canadian diplomats two years ago. A report by the National Academy of Sciences has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, is the latest attempt to find a cause for mysterious illnesses that emerged in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)