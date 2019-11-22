Michigan halts sale of marijuana e-cigs unless re-tested

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, employees at the marijuana retailer Bridge City Collective in Portland, Ore., can be seen setting up the store for the day behind a row of marijuana products for sale there. Michigan has temporarily halted the sale of marijuana products intended for vaping so that they can be tested for a compound linked to lung illnesses. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the emergency rules Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus File)