'Watch it on TV': Gov. Cuomo OKs no-fan US Open tennis in NY

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, fans walk outside of Arthur Ashe Stadium during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that the U.S. Open will be played in Queens from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, but without fans in attendance. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)