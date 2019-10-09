Police: High school coach lifted $40 from player's wallet

In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, then-Miyamura High School Patriots football head coach John Roanhaus huddles with the team in their first week of practice to open the football season in Gallup, N.M. Roanhaus was arrested Saturday, Oct. 5, 2018, after authorities say a student used cell video to catch their coach taking money from a player's wallet. (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)