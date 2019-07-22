IAEA says its 72-year-old chief, Yukiya Amano, has died

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano of Japan addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the IAEA board of governors at the International Center in Vienna, Austria. The IAEA said Tuesday, July 22, 2019, it is announcing with regret the death of Amano. The Secretariat did not say how Amano, who was 72, died. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)