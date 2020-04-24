At least $9.7 billion in state bailouts for Air France, KLM

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, May 17, 2019, Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, Friday, May 17, 2019. The French government on Friday April 24, 2020, announced an “historic” 7-billion-euro (dollars 7.6-billion US) aid package to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, FILE)